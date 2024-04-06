President Akufo-Addo has marked his 80th birthday with a Thanksgiving celebration at the Accra Ridge Church

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has climaxed his 80th birthday with a Thanksgiving celebration at the Accra Ridge Church.

The event was attended by leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and many others.

Akufo-Addo climaxes his 80th birthday with Thanksgiving event.

Akufo-Addo wore a suit for the occasion, while the vice-president and other personalities appeared in white ensembles to celebrate with the president.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in the president's life and was a moment of reflection and gratitude. The Thanksgiving event evoked a new sense of optimism and hope for the president.

A video of the president in a celebratory mood, as he danced and exchanged pleasantries with some dignitaries, has emerged on the internet.

The video, posted on the Instagram platform of the media blog Nkonkonsa, showcased the president immersed in the joy of the event, illuminating the church with a smile as he moved to the praise songs. It offered glimpses into the inner joy of the president and the dignitaries on the prestigious occasion.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo's birthday message to Akufo-Addo

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo penned a heartwarming note to commemorate her husband President Nana Akufo-Addo's birthday.

The touching message, though succinct, brimmed with emotion as it accentuated the deep bond between the first lady and the president. The first lady shared the heartfelt note on her lively Instagram account, posting a photo of President Akufo-Addo smiling.

Netizens easily connected with Rebecca Akufo-Addo's birthday message to President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose legacy will last a lifetime. Many showered the president with heartwarming compliments.

