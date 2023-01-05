President Nana Akufo-Addo has cleared Akonta mining company limited of any illegal mining charges

The president said the company owned by Chairman Wontumi is not engaged in that menace in any part of the country

This exoneration comes at a time several well-meaning Ghanaians have demanded punitive actions against the company for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve

Akonta Mining Company Limited has been cleared of any illegal mining charges.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the company is not engaged in the menace in any part of the country currently.

L-R: President Nana Akufo-Addo, drone footage of galamsey in forest reserves in Ghana and Chairman Wontumi Image Credit: @nakufoaddo @bernardantwi.boasiako.1

Akufo-Addo Clears Wontumi Amid Ongoing Investigations By Special Prosecutor

This exoneration comes at a time when several well-meaning Ghanaians have called for punitive actions against the company and its owners, led by Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), for mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The president made it clear that Akonta Mining is not currently engaging in any criminal activity while speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, held in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 4, 2022.

“Let me respond briefly to the chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak."

Those comments have drawn a varied reaction from a section of the populace some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

@tsiameh

Biggest mistake ever made by Ghanaians. Does Akuffo Addo holding shares in Akonta mining?

@SQIDOX

Since when did the President become their "Head of Operations"

@AlanAmpofo

The clearing agent of his appointees have now reached an unimaginable crescendo. So what is the need for the OSP to investigate some of these cases then.

@Nenegh3

Defender of the year....Sergio Ramos is proud of you

Galamsey Menace: Special Prosecutor Investigates Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, Other Key Institutions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the woes of Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Commission on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, have deepened.

The duo and other key state institutions are the focus of the latest investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

