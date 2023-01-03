The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee has shared 10 economic forecasts for 2023

The projection by the NDC MP includes mass layoffs, further cedi depreciation and tough times for the economy in general

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson wants the general citizenry to brace themselves for the worst happenings this year

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has released some economic forecasts for the year, 2023.

The projections include mass layoffs from the financial sector and from government foreign-financed projects due to the debt restructuring programme, and further cedi depreciation among others.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson: 2023 Will Be One Of The Toughest Years

Painting the gloomy economic outlook for the country in a Twitter post, the former Deputy Minister for Finance said 2023 will be one of the toughest years as there will be high unemployment, high inflation, and skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

Several reactions have come in from his followers with some seeking further clarification on the post.

@OliverAdjei2

The gold 4 oil policy can actually have a major impact on a short term as it ll reduce the demand for dollar to import petrol and help strengthen the cedi until the IMF deal gives it some needed boost.And inflation might actually be way below your projection.

@tg_nyelkabo

Thanks for the gloom picture forecasted. Question: if this persists into 2025; what will an NDC government do, to solve and lesson the suffering of the citizenry. To wit, what are we going to do differently? I’m interested in policy alternatives!

@TheVill60772553

If this had been tweeted on 31st Dec. night by a prophet it would've subjected to strict Damparian Law by @GhPoliceService 2023 IGP Dampare Prophecies: 1. Prophet Gaisie: "I saw his boots were taken off" 2. Prophet Langalanga: "Dampare's wife will give birth to twins in 2023"

@PalLarry2

Does the last point imply the IMF decision will not have a positive impact in Q2?

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare: Chief Of Staff Assures Ghanaians 2023 Will Be Better

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff of the Akufo-Addo-led government had assured Ghanaians of better times ahead.

According to her, Ghanaians should maintain their composure and be optimistic since 2023 will be a better time for the country.

She said 2023 will see an improvement in the country’s economic situation despite the gloomy outlook.

Source: YEN.com.gh