The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in the Kasoa Mobile Money (MoMo) robbery incident

The suspect identified as Arrested, was nabbed at his Nyanyano hideout on January 2, 2023

The police have assured the general public of its continuous commitment to keeping the Ghanaian society safe

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have arrested the final suspect in the Mobile Money (MoMo) robbery which occurred at Kasoa in the Central region.

The incident which happened on December 20, 2022, saw the MoMo vendor being robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

Ahmed also known as Arrested in the firm grips of the police Image Credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Police Announce Arrest Of Final Suspect In Kasoa Robbery Incident

The victim, Calvin Nii Kpakpo Allotey sustained gunshot wounds in the right arm during the robbery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taking to its Facebook page, the police announced the arrest of the suspect known as Ahmed.

The statement further revealed his alias as Arrested and added that the operation was done through sustained Police intelligence operations.

“The suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on 2nd January 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region. He is currently in police custody assisting the nvestigation and will be put before court accordingly.”

Two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on 12th January, 2023.

The police however assured of their continuous commitment to keeping Ghanaian society safe.

The nickname of the suspect (Arrested) has led to massive reactions from netizens some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Mawuli George Martin

Arrested has been Arrested. Thank God

Nana Oye Sandra

Alias “Arrested”

Kweku Piesie Boamah

Arrested, Arrested !!!!

Bashiru Abubakari

Congratulations Ghana Police

Yaw Twene Lartey Snr

Oh okay so ARRESTED has finally been arrested thanks to God Almighty

Nana Kwame Nkansah

Gradually Ghana Police is regaining their powerful reputation. God bless you, for your outstanding hard work for keeping Ghana roads safe.

Kkelly Domber

Arrested is arrested . When I saw the picture my heart beat because I thought is Kudus the loving boy . Ghana Police is very active now

Dampare: 7 major things IGP has done in the Ghana Police Service since he took over

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare had received a lot of praise from Ghanaians since he was appointed into office.

According to most people, the proactiveness of the IGP has shown that his tenure in office is going to be a good one and going to bring about a lot of changes in the police administration.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled a list of four major highlights of Dampare since he took over the Ghana Police Service on August 1, 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh