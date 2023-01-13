Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said he has been informed by a close relative of president Akufo-Addo that the challenges Nana Akufo-Addo's government is facing are spiritual

The NPP founding member said if that was true, then managers of the country must not take matters lightly

The country is reeling under socioeconomic challenges blamed partly on excessive borrowing and partly on the external factors like the war in Ukraine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said a close relative of the president has disclosed to him that the controversies that have hit the government have a spiritual link.

The stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the close family member of Nana Akufo-Addo told him in confidence that the problems under the current administration are not temporal.

An old photo Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe at an event. Source: UGC.

Source: Facebook

He told Joy News earlier this week that the unnamed family member of the president disclosed further that the larger family is even perplexed.

“And his [family member's] conclusion to me was that he thinks what is going on now is spiritual. This is exactly what he told me just some few days ago,” said Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The respected politician and statesman admonished that if indeed the president is truly under some spiritual attack, then mangers of the countries affairs must sit up.

“Because some of the things that Nana Addo does, I don’t understand them, honestly,” he stressed.

This is not the first time unseen spirits have been blamed for socioeconomic challenges under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

Last year, Maurice Ampaw a lawyer affiliated to the NPP said the country's crises are not the fault of the government but they are "divine".

He suggested that Ghana was going to the IMF for a bailout because that must happen to fulfil a prophecy.

Akufo-Addo Has Turned From God: Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, a popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet, has said Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

The head of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, who is known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ said just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh