Former president Mahama says the Akufo-Addo administration has not completed a single hospital under the Agenda 111 project years after the promise

He urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take Ghanaians serious by learning to fulfil promises made to them

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Agenda 111 project in Trede in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Former president John Dramani Mahama has criticised the Akufo-Addo-led government for not completing a single hospital under the Agenda 111 project years after the promise.

In a tweet Saturday, January 14, he said ''the ‘Agenda 111’ hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery''.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), ''this is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020''.

John Mahama tells NPP to take Ghanaians serious

The former president said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must learn to take Ghanaians serious by fulfilling promises they made to them.

''The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians seriously. Enough of the slogans!'' he said.

When was the Agenda 111 project commissioned?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched the Agenda 111 project in Trede in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The president said the project, among other things, would be providing 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed.

He further stated that the Ministry of Health was going to recruit more doctors, nurses, and pharmacists once the project was done.

