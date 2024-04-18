Former Ejisu MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi will contest the upcoming by-election in the constituency

Aduomi previously served as the Member of Parliament of the area on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party

The aspirant said he was not being motivated by money in his bid to return to the house of Parliament

A former Ejisu MP, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has filed to contest the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

Aduomi, who was MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, has indicated some discontent with the party.

He said the party had not addressed concerns about the existing delegates' album.

The MP has also dismissed claims he is betraying the NPP.

The former MP dismissed claims of betraying the NPP, indicating that the party has been unfair to him.

"It’s not about money. If I lose, I don’t care, but my people want me to continue with the good work I did."

The upcoming parliamentary by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress announced that it would not partake in the by-election.

The opposition party cited financial concerns for abstaining from the polls.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of Ejisu MP John Kumah.

Kumah, also a deputy finance minister, died on March 7, 2024.

Chairman Wontumi wants NPP to run unopposed

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, earlier said he wanted his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

Wontumi said this would honour the late MP of the area.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that regardless of if others contested, the NPP was still confident of victory in the by-election.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, with the winner, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, garnering 394.

He was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former GFA boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

