This is coming at a time, some well-meaning Ghanaians are predicting doom for the governing party in the next elections if it fails to address the current economic challenges

Bice Osei Kuffuor popularly known as Obour is predicting a massive victory for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, the interventions put in place by the party to better the lives of Ghanaians puts it in a pole position to retain power.

Obour who is optimistic about the prospects of the NPP said the impressive handling of COVID-19 and the general state of the Ghanaian economy will make the 2024 polls a mere formality.

Speaking on The Hard Truth show, Obour bragged of a resounding victory for the NPP when Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2024.

“NPP has already broken the eight. For anybody who is making an assessment of a situation, we need to look at how you are able to come out of problems. COVID-19 was a major bomb everywhere in the world. The US, the UK, and Italy all struggled with it. In Ghana, we managed it brilliantly.”

Alan Cash, Dr Bawumia, Ken Agyapong Lacing Their Boots To Contest NPP Flagbearer

The comments of Obour are coming at a time some personalities in the NPP are crisscrossing the country selling their messages to delegates ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries later this year.

Among some of the interesting names that have popped up as candidates include Vice President Dr Bawumia, former Ministers Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Others include Kwabena Agyapong, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Captain Smart: Ace Broadcaster Warns Of More Difficulties If NPP Retains Power In 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart, the host of Accra-based Onua FM/TV also foresaw greater doom and gloom if the NPP wins the general elections in 2024.

He asserts that if Ghanaians elect another NPP administration, the nation will be thrown into an even worse economic catastrophe.

