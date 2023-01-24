Kennedy Agyapong’s bid for the flagbearership position of the governing NPP has received a massive boost

This comes after Rev. Owusu-Bempah publicly endorsed him and threw his weight behind the Assin Central MP

The controversial pastor said he took that decision because of the support he has received from the NPP MP over the years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The presidential ambition of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has received a major boost.

This comes after the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah publicly endorsed him.

L-R: Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah during a Sunday church service Image Credit: @ApostleObempah

Source: Facebook

Ken Agyapong Has Supported Me All These Years, So It's My Turn To Reciprocate It - Owusu-Bempah

According to the controversial pastor, the maverick politician has been very supportive of him over the years and has been with him through thick and thin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He explained it is time for him to reciprocate the support and love Ken Agyapong has given him.

Owusu-Bempah: The Relationship Between Ken Agyapong And Myself Goes Beyond Politics

He also added that the cordial relationship between him and the NPP MP goes beyond the arena of politics.

“Beyond politics, he is my father and brother. I’m speaking from my heart, no one in the NPP has supported me more than Kennedy Agyapong. If he wants to contest as flagbearer, why shouldn’t I support him? I can’t turn my back on him. Our friendship goes beyond politics. I support everything he does except something that might negatively affect human beings….I support him with all my heart,” he stressed.

The endorsement of the Ken 4 president is coming just weeks after Vice President Dr Mahumudu Bawumia visited the man of God during a church service where he made a hefty sum of donation.

Kennedy Agyapong is vying for the NPP’s flagbearer slot against Dr Bawumia, former Ministers Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest include Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyapong and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Owusu-Bempah: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Plotted My Downfall Yet Called To Wish Me Happy Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Dr Owusu-Bempah had revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President called to wish him a happy birthday, despite not being on the best terms with him.

Delivering a sermon in Church on Sunday, August 28, 2022, the reverend said the president and his vice rewarded him with evil after he risked his life to help them win the 2016 presidential election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh