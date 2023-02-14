Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has responded to critical comments by Gabby Otchere-Darko over her decision to join protests against the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange (DDEP).

The experienced member of the bench said the comments by the founder of Danquah Institute are useless and held no value to her person.

"People like that [Gabby Otchere-Darko] are not important to me or to my life. He is a disturbance," the retired legal luminary said during an interview with the media at the forecourt of the finance minister on Tuesday Februaryy, 14, 2023.

The Pensioners Bondholders Forum have been protesting since last week to demand the exclusion of their investments from controversy-ridden DDEP.

