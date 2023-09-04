John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia have warned about the possible coups in Ghana

Mahama said at an event for NDC lawyers that Ghana is not immune to coups happening on the West African sub-region

Asiedu Nketia also said Ghana has ticked all the boxes for a possible overthrow of the constitutional government

Two bigwigs of the main opposition party in Ghana have made comments that suggest that Ghana could also be hit by a coup d'état like other African countries have experienced in recent times.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 election John Dramani Mahama said it would be a big mistake for anyone to think Ghana is shielded from a possible uprising.

The party's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also during a TV programme that Ghana has all the indicators to trigger a coup.

John Dramani Mahama (L) and Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Insert a member of a military junta with an AK 47 gun.. Source: Facebook/@haruna.addrisu.7, @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

What Mahama said at an NDC forum for lawyer

While addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd annual event of the Lawyers Association of Ghana, Mahama said the December 2024 election would be the most critical since 1992.

According to him, the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election would be an opportunity for NDC to restore the faith of Ghanaians in Ghana's constitutional government.

“Let us not think that we are immune to what is happening in the sub-region," he said in reference to the recent coup in Niger and those in Mali and Burkina Faso not long ago.

He said at the event on September 2, 3023, that the NDC must sit up and do what Ghanaians expect of them.

"We must let them understand and let them appreciate that constitutional government can defend their interest, the constitutional government can look after their human right, and constitutional government can guarantee that they can express themselves freely, but most importantly constitutional governments are able to create the opportunity that make them able to realise their full potential to live in dignity and prosperity," he said.

He told the lawyers that their support would be critical to winning the next election.

Ghana has crossed all coup red lines

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also made a similar statement when he said Ghana has ticked all the boxes for an overthrow of the constitutional government.

“All the red lines which have, in the past, led to coups in Ghana have been crossed. But because the country has learnt its lessons, the consequences (of bad governance) seen in the past are not what we are seeing today.

“And so, we are hanging on because of the lessons we have learnt from the past. But if you look at the coups we have had in the past and reasons given for them, this government has done worse,” he said in Twi.

African Youth Security Network downplays possible coup in Ghana despite hardship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a youth network that focuses on security in Africa said concerns that Ghana could be hit with a coup in the wake of the recent waves of coups on the continent are unfounded.

The African Youth Security Network said a coup is unlikely in Ghana because the country's democracy is still strong and has not been violated.

Founder Leonie Mills told YEN.com.gh that the military in Ghana would not have a just cause to overthrow the constitutional government despite the economic hardship.

Akufo-Addo says coups are not solutions to Africa’s political and economic problems

Also, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said coups are not the solution to Africa’s political and economic problems.

The president thus called on the international community to help send a clear decisive statement to coup plotters on the African continent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, on Friday, 17th February 2024, he said Africa has gained notoriety for coups which is very worrying.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh