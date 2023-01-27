MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed two RTI requests with the GRA and the Registrar General's Department on the alleged double identities of Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng

He wants to know how one person successfully obtained two TINs -- one under the name Victor Kusi-Boateng and the other under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

He also wants to know what the Registrar General intends to do about the 28 companies registered under the two names of the same person

The opposition NDC legislator who exposed a top government official in a double identity scandal has filed two requests for more information at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Registrar General’s Department.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wants the two government institutions to explain, among other things, how Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng managed to obtain two different Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) using another identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng (L) has been accused of using two different identities to conduct his personal businesses. Source: UGC.

Ablakwa states that the two different identities allowed Rev Kusi-Boateng, secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral, to own and run a total of 28 companies.

“What line of action is being pursued by the Department over the registered companies of an individual holding two different identities simultaneously as Victor Kusi-Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with two personal Tax Identification Numbers over a period of at least twelve years…?” his request to the Registrar General’s Department reads in part.

He made the requests to the two state institutions under the Right To Information (RTI) law.

The RTI law enforces the constitutional right of private citizens to request and gain access to official information held by public institutions.

The North Tongu is confident that in spirit of rule of law and democratic accountability, both the GRA and Registrar General owe him and the citizens of Ghana "urgent explanations for God and the country."

Lawyer explains position of law on Kusi-Boateng’s double identity scandal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a private legal practitioner has waded into the alleged multiple identities of the National Cathedral’s Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng.

Francis K. Ohene of Eshun, Anderson Yebuah, Obeng & Co. in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh said per Ghana's laws, a person who deliberately uses different names with different birthdates on different documents is liable for prosecution.

This follows accusations by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to the effect that the "man of God" wields two different national ID cards with different names.

