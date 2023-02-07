Rev Kusi-Boateng has caused his lawyers to bring the attention of the high court to a video in which Okudzeto Ablakwa was seen kicking court documents

The documents sought to notify Ablakwa about an injunction against releasing further public information on Victor Kusi-Boateng

Kusi-Boateng wants the MP punished severely because he disrespected the high court when he kicked the documents

Embattled secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng wants to turn the tables on Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with a series of court actions.

First, he managed to secure an injunction from the human rights division of the High Court preventing the NDC MP from divulging further personal information about his alleged double identities to the public.

Then in the latest move, he has filed a writ at the court bringing the attention of the high court to a highly criticised video of the MP kicking the injunction notice. He believes the MP is guilty of contempt of court.

Through his lawyers, Kusi-Boateng told the court that the parliamentarian must be punished severely because he disrespected the court when he kicked the injunction documents.

"...after the unruly document, the Respondent took to his Facebook wall to post a comment indicating that he was aware that the person he was dealing with was indeed an officer of the Honourable court and that the processes that the person had attempted to serve on him were documents emanating from the Registry of the Honourable Court," Kusi-Boateng made a strong case for Ablakwa not to be forgiven.

The North Tongu MP has been leading an unrelenting charge against the alleged multiple identities of Kusi-Boateng.

He had been releasing never-heard-before information on the government appointee to prove that Kusi-Boateng has a separate national ID and date of birth under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

In an interesting twist, YEN.com.gh has observed that Kusi-Boateng referred to himself in the latest court documents as "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi alias Victor Kusi Boateng".

It will be the first time Victor Kusi-Boateng has admitted explicitly that the two names belong to him since the matter broke.

The laws of Ghana frown on people fronting under very separate identities.

Ablakwa kicks Kusi-Boateng's court writ in video

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Okudzeto Ablakwa stirred massive reactions after a video of him kicking a court writ hit social media.

He could be seen kicking and stepping in the court documents after a bailiff tried to serve them on him.

The documents sought to restrain the MP from further publication of further personal information about Kusi-Boateng.

