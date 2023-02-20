Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's relentless campaign to expose Rev Kusi-Boteng's double identity has received backing from the GRA

The GRA has responded to the North Tongu lawmaker's request to look into the details of two TIN numbers linked to the same man

GRA has explained that the two names linked to Kusi-Boateng, i.e. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng have different dates of birth and different mothers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has backed claims by outspoken opposition lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that Victor Kusi-Boateng has two separate identities.

The North Tongu lawmaker had petitioned the state tax collection authority to look into what he believed to be a deliberate attempt by Rev Kusi-Boateng, the respected secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project, to under-declare his taxes.

In the petition dated January 25, 2023, Ablakwa provided evidence of two Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) under two different names he said belonged to the same person.

And in a response dated February 7, 2023, the GRA confirmed that the two TINs belonged to two different people because the particulars presented to obtain them showed they had different names listed as mothers.

This is what the GRA said:

"i. P0002502682 is registered for Victor Kusi Boateng

Date of birth: 07/09/1971

Mother's maiden name: Agnes Attah

Date of Application: 13th August 2013

Identification information: Driver's licence

"ii. P00062741X is registered for Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Date of birth: 30/12/69

Mother's maiden name: Yaa Gyamfua

Date of Application: 16th March 2016

Identification information: Passport

Ablakwa has always held that the high-profile Ghanaian was hiding under multiple identities although people close to him have said they've always known him as both "Kusi-Boateng" and "Adu Gyamfi". Others have said "Adu Gyamfi" is his house name.

However, as the GRA has confirmed that the two names have different mothers and different dates of birth, it would be interesting to know how the same person came to have different dates of birth and mothers.

