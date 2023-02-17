Ghanaians have been gripped by news that former IGP Peter Nanfuri has passed away at the age of 80

Peter Nanfuri, IGP from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001, died on Friday, February 17, 2023

After resigning from active police service, Peter Nanfuri reigned as paramount chief of Jirapa with the skin-name Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II

One of Ghana's celebrated public servants Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri has died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the age of 80.

He was IGP from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001, under the presidency of the late Jerry John Rawlings and was succeeded by IGP Ernest Owusu-Poku.

The death of Peter Nanfuri, a royal of Jirapa, has hit residents of the Upper West Region town very hard because he was regarded as a good leader.

The late Peter Nanfuri was a renowned traditional ruler and security professional. Source: Facebook/@TheUpperWestObservatory

YEN.com.gh presents five previously unknown things about the former IGP.

1. He was the paramount chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area

Peter Nanfuri reigned as paramount chief of Jirapa with the skin-name Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II ascended the Jirapa Paramount Skin in 2007 following the death of his predecessor, Naa Bapeng-yi Yelpoe II.

2. Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II made Jirapa the "capital of Dawadawa"

The late paramount chief is widely acknowledged as the man who revived the "Bong-ngo" cultural practice by institutionalising it into an annual festival recognised by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

"Bong-ngo" is focused on protecting and preserving the Dawadawa tree especially and the environment generally. Through the Bong-ngo festival, Jirapa is now regarded as the "Dawadawa headquarters of Ghana". Processed Dawadawa seeds are a favourite food flavouring for many Ghanaian homes.

3. Peter Nanfuri is a security expert

The late former IGP and traditional ruler is also a renowned security intelligence professional, having been a former national director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in 1986.

4. He is a great-grandson of Naa Ansoleh Ganaa I

The late paramount chief was a great-grandson of Naa Ansoleh Ganaa I, the reason he adopted that name as his skin-name.

Naa Ansoleh Ganaa I was the first chief of the Jirapa area appointed by the colonial administration when they first introduced chiefdoms in Dagaabaland which was then largely an acephalous society.

5. He came under pressure as IGP in 2000

Towards the end of his service as IGP, he came under severe pressure due to the serial murder of some women in Ghana.

