The minority in parliament has reiterated its stiff opposition to the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument.

According to the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the new CI in its current form greatly undermines Ghana’s democracy.

EC says proposed CI will eliminate guarantor system

The controversial CI will see the elimination of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

This, the NDC MPs insist, is unjustifiable.

We'll resist EC's proposed CI

Addressing the media in parliament on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Dr Ato Forson assured that they would do everything in their power to resist the introduction of the CI.

He said the action is a calculated ruse to deny millions of Ghanaians the chance to register and have their names placed on the voting record.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP added that the time-tested guarantor system must be maintained in the country's voter registration process saying it is absolutely non-negotiable.

"Common sense should tell any objective mind that a source document for the Ghana Card must be a source document for the Voter ID Card and vice versa,” he added.

Ghana card won’t replace voters' ID in 2024 - Jean Mensa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the EC has given the assurance that the Ghana Card will not replace the popular voters' ID, which will be the key requirement to vote during the next general elections in 2024.

Chair of the commission Jean Mensa told Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, that contrary to speculations, the Ghana Card won’t determine whether a Ghanaian citizen who is eligible to vote can do so or not.

She, however, explained that the Ghana Card would be the only identification that eligible voters would need to present to enter their names in the electoral roll or voters’ register of Ghana.

