American rapper 'Chance the Rapper' rapped and sang about Ghanaian tradition and culture to an audience in the United States of America

He mentioned the names of some popular towns in the country and talked about the freedom that Ghana gained through Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Ghanaians have reacted to the video of the rapper and are excited to see him putting Ghana on the map and promoting African tradition and leaders

American rapper Chance the Rapper sang and rapped a song in freestyle off his latest recording, to an audience in the United States of America.

The rapper used some Twi words in the song and mentioned some popular towns in Ghana. In his freestyle, he showed pride in Africa and how some African leaders have exhibited black excellence and leadership to protect their people during their tenure in office.

US-based Chance the Rapper has freestyled in the United States using some Twi words Photo source: @chancetherapper

Among the local towns he mentioned were Osu and Kumasi. He also used "Akwaaba" and the name of Ghana's founder and freedom fighter, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in his freestyle. The video, which was posted to Instagram, quickly garnered a lot of reactions from fans.

Watch Chance the Rapper's freestyle using Ghanaian towns and local words below:

Netizens reacted to Chance the Rapper's freestyle using Ghana's Twi language:

abi_swagg commented:

Akwaaba medaase, that the end of my speech, Yooo!! I felt that line. Ghana, the gateway to Africa. Ghana is the fvcking code. GH to da whole

mcnkay__ commented:

Chance the Rapper ft king promise would be fire

styleupclothing.2 commented:

The cap representing @asamoah_gyan3 number 3

