Popular actor John Dumelo has disclosed that he received a surprise cash donation from female students on the campuses of the University of Ghana, UPSA and Knutsford

He announced in a tweet on March 14, 2023, that he received a total of GH¢1,850 from a total of 23 students

John Dumelo is hoping to be elected as the NDC's candidate for the hot Ayawaso West Wuogon seat by party delegates on May 13, 2023

Popular actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has received financial support from 23 female students who have contributed the little money they have to back his bid to be elected as parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Dumelo pulled a surprise when he announced recently that he was going to stand as MP for the constituency that is at the heart of the two main political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although there is currently a misunderstanding between him and his good friend Fred Nuamah over the seat, Dumelo is confident that he will be third-time lucky.

L-R: Dumelo stands with one of the students whose back is turned to the camera and a creative photo showing a lady taking out money from her back pocket.

Fred Nuamah has declared his intention to contest the seat on the ticket of the NDC in the primaries slated for May 13, but John Dumelo says his friend has betrayed him for not informing him before declaring that interest.

But amid the banter between the two NDC members over the Ayawaso West Wuogon candidacy, Dumelo tweeted on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that he received a cash donation of over GH¢1,800 from female students rooting for him.

"The ladies (who are friends) are students from Legon, Knustford and UPSA. I'm truly grateful," he tweeted.

Dumelo to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for NDC

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that John Dumelo, who is also a farmer, announced his decision to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat for the largest opposition party.

Dumelo, largely regarded as the finest candidate to win the seat, is rumoured to have given it up in favour of a more secure position in the Volta Region.

But that did not happen and he has declared his intention to contest as a lawmaker for the constituency regarded as the wealthiest in Ghana.

Ayawaso West Wuogon is currently occupied by NPP's Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

