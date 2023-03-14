Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has announced that his foundation will now support the Becky’s Foundation located in the Central Region

In a video, Mr Oppong said the move is in honour of his late wife who died in Turkey last year

Netizens have commended him for being thoughtful and supporting the kids as a move to continue the legacy of the late Newcastle player

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has donated an amount of GH¢5000 as well as assorted items running into thousands of cedis to the Becky's Foundation, an orphanage home located at Awutu Senya in the Central Region.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Crime Check TV GH, Mr Oppong visited the foundation where he revealed to the kids that the gesture was first in honour of his late wife who passed away last year.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng's foundation has adopted Becky's Foundation Photo credit: @Crime Check Tv Gh/ YouTube

Source: Youtube

He said he wanted to continue the tradition where his late wife donated to the needy on her birthday, adding that he settled on Becky’s Foundation because of how Christian Atsu loved and valued the orphanage home.

He said that as part of efforts to institutionalise the legacy of the late Newcastle winger, his foundation has adopted the orphanage home and would offer them the needed support going forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Kwarteng admonished the little kids to be obedient and respectful to their guardians whose duty it is to guide and teach them.

Ghanaians commend him for the kind gesture

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the Crime Check Foundation and its founder for the act of benevolence.

Hannah Owusu-Ansah :

I can’t stop crying. RIP, Ma and our brother. You guys will not be forgotten. It's so sad. God bless you daddy and your team. Where there is no way, God always opens a way.

Halira Alhassan:

Aww, the last part makes me cry. May sister Amina and Atsu’s soul rest in peace and may Allah continue to bless and protect these children and their careers…aameen

Crime Check donates GH¢12,500 to free petty offenders

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, had received GH¢12,500 from a kind donor to help release ten minor offenders from prison.

The media personality revealed via Facebook that the US-based donor was inspired by the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, to donate.

''Many thanks to our anonymous donor in the US who sent twelve thousand five hundred cedis through his brother, Samuel Appiah to release ten petty offenders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh