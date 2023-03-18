Five people have died after a boat carrying more than 25 mourners from Azizanya to Azizakpe at Ada in Ghana's Greater Accra Region capsized

A rescue effort was underway on Saturday to save the boat's other passengers

The assembly member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa, said in an interview that the boat was "overloaded", leading to the accident

Five people have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying about over 25 passengers capsized on the Volta Lake on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The rest of the passengers are missing, according to a report by TV3 Ghana.

The assembly member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa, told TV3 in an interview that a storm on Saturday caused the boat to capsize.

He said although the boat's sitting capacity was 25, he suspected that the vessel had more than 25 people on board.

The TV3 report said hundreds of residents could be seen praying for good news as the rescue mission continued.

Some social media users have commented on the post by TV3;

@kobby_sweetz

Reason why I don't trust canoes

@officialafiansempii

So sad may God have mercy on us oo. hmmm it looks like even if when u are traveling to go and di# nothing will notify you RIP

@sexyayew

Why are they not wearing life jackets, ghana paaa di333 hmmm R.I.P to all of them.

@khenstone

Life Jacket is available for these passengers would have changed the story ooh

@narteyandrews

Azizanya I know is in Ada in the greater Accra region.

@_tuferu

RIP to their souls❤️

