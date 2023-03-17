Ghanaian actress and media personality Adu Safowaa said she could see Nana Ama McBrown becoming the next female member of parliament in Ghana

She said that the achievements and life of the actress are gradually preparing her for such big positions, and she is sure that this will come to pass

Ghanaians reacted to the news shared about Adu Safowaa's comment with some of her fans thinking she can do more if given the opportunity

Ghanaian actress and media personality Adu Safowaa said she could see actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown holding the position of a member of parliament in the country.

In a post shared on Twitter, Adu Safowaa said:

Nana Ama Mcbrown next calling is to be an Mp in ghana. I saw it vividly. She should please contest in the 2024 elections to prepare her to win the seat in the 2028 elections I did wish she would go as an independent candidate

Ghanaians reacted to the story after it was shared on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa

whats_up_gh commented:

And we kwadaso people will vote massively for her.. waiting patiently for that day

princsf commented:

I see, education is not needed to be a member of parliament in Ghana. You don’t even need to have a high school diploma or speak English, ok, we get it

abena_katanga commented:

I will transfer my vote to wherever she stands and vote for her❤️❤️

bongoman70z commented:

You people’s think say we deu play … nana addo self no see top

gold.ilocks50 commented:

Prophetess and what did you see with your life. What you do for the nation Ghana is to insult

Nana Ama McBrown shares grass to grace story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's NewDay show, told her touching grass to grace story.

The actress recalled the hardship she faced whiles growing up as a child and described where she used to bathe McBrown revealed that she lived with her grandmother and siblings in an uncompleted building.

Source: YEN.com.gh