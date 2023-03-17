A video of Marie-Claire Rupio arriving at Kotokia International Airport (KIA) together with Christian Atsu's in-laws and children has surfaced online

They arived in the country ahead of the funeral rites of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu

Many people have thronged the comment section to share their condolences to the bereaved family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Christian Atsu's wife Marie-Claire Rupio and their adorable three children as well as his in-laws arrived in the country ahead of his burial service on March 17, 2023.

Christian Atsu's in-laws, twin sister, wife and children arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA). Photo Source: Kofi TV

Source: TikTok

A video of their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport has surfaced online as many wish them well in these challenging times as they bury their father and husband.

They were picked up from the airport by Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam.

According to reports by Ghanaian blogger Kofi TV, they arrived in the country on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below.

Reactions as Atsu's family land in the country ahead of his burial service on March 17, 2023

Awuramasackey commented:

This is very sad I hope Ghanaians don’t say anything bad about the wife and children it’s too much to handle

user957604128743 said:

am now feeling the pain more ooo.,so is true, am now believing it that he is dead oo,my heart is burning

damsel‍♀️opined:

Awww… God. We form relationships knowing one day we shall depart but we can never get used to the pain it leaves

Pandy Di Asa stated:

Hmmmmmm so like play like play hmmmm de guy is going home tomorrow

RGglory remarked:

Hmmm very sad

Nana Ama stated:

Very very painful, hmm

Odobae❤️commented:

So painful

Piesiekonadu said:

May your beautiful soul Rip Christian.

Celina stated:

The children have started crying

Asamoah Gyan meets Christian Atsu's twin sister

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan and other Black Stars players visited the family home of Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

While there, Asamoah Gyan took a picture with Christian Atsu's twin sister, and this has got many Ghanaians concerned about their well-being, considering how red their eyes were and how swollen their faces were.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh