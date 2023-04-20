The governing NPP's Chairman for the Ashanti Region branch of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has likened Mahama's quest to return as president to that coach Milovan Rajevach

He said if Mahama returns his performance would be just like Milo, who returned in 2022 after 11 years to take up the job of managing the Black Stars

For many, Antwi Boasiako has admitted that Mahama will return as president in 2024, but he will not perform well as president

Ashanti Region chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made comments that can easily pass as an admission that John Mahama will return as president in 2024.

Chairman Wontumi told the local language radio station Peace FM that the second coming of Mahama as president is like the return of coach Milovan Rajevach to Ghana.

"You remember this [Black Stars] coach...[Milovan Rajevach]. When he came the first time to coach the Stars, you remember how he performed. And when he returned the second time you remember. John Mahama is just like Milovan. He won't do anything new," Chairman Wontumi said in Twi on April 20, 2023.

Chairman Wontumi made the comments in a bid to downplay Mahama's chances of returning to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House and to stress that Mahama's return as president would be a disaster.

The outspoken Chairman Wontumi told the local language radio station that John Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

However, by comparing Milovan's second coming to Mahama's quest to also make a comeback to the Presidency, he has admitted ostensibly John Mahama is returning in the crucial 2024 elections.

Milovan Rajevach's second coming

In 2022, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Milovan Rajevach as the new coach of the Black Stars.

The Serbian football administrator made a return to the senior national team of Ghana after an 11-year absence following his departure in 2010.

Rajevach replaced Charles Akonnor but his short stint at the Black Stars has been described by football pundits as a disaster.

