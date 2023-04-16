Veteran musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu has blessed Kuami Eugene as his successor to conquer the world with quality music.

The 26-year-old musician Kuami Eugene has maintained the top spot on music charts since releasing 'Angela' which features Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri

Kuami Eugene is signed to the Lynx Entertainment management owned by producer and singer-songwriter Richie Mensah

Ghanaian veteran musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called Daddy Lumba, has revealed that Kuami Eugene has the potential to be one of the most excellent musicians in the country's history.

Daddy Lumba and Kuami Eugene look dapper in this collage. Source: @realdaddylumba @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The 58-year-old, who has hit songs played at various events and talks about real-life issues, added that he has been monitoring the young musician since he took time off the music.

Daddy Lumba, one of the most incredible talents in Ghana, prayed to God to order the steps of the musician and make him great.

I have now handed over to Kuami Eugene (laughs). May God bless you Kuami. May he enlarge your territory and make possible all your dreams.

I have hope in you and very soon you will be able to conquer the whole world with your music. Keep it up, he encouraged Kuami Eugene when he visited DL106.9 FM in April 2023.

Watch Daddy Lumba's interview below;

Ghanaian high-life sensation Eugene Kwame Marfo, Kuami Eugene has a new music with Nigerian star Rotimi titled Cryptocurrency.

