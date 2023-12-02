The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West

Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, was one of the headline winners in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

He won the Awutu Senya West parliamentary primary with 862 votes, while his contender, Kofi Opei Okai, got 119 votes.

Eugene Arhin (L) and Akosua Manu (R). Source: Facebook/Eugene Arhin/Akusua Manu

Source: Facebook

Another Akufo-Addo appointee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, polled 814 votes to win in Adentan as her rivals, Kwasi Fosu had 638 votes, and Winifred Nartey garnered 18 votes.

The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority, Bernard Okoe Boye, won the Ledzorkuku constituency primary, where he polled 901 to beat Nii Ashitey Ollennu with 357 and Ibrahim Adjei with 180 votes.

One other notable appointee, the National Youth Authority (NYA) Chief Executive Officer, Pius Enam Hadzide, also won the Asuogyaman parliamentary primary.

The NPP parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana on December 2.

Orphan constituencies are the areas where the party does not have an incumbent MP.

Mark Okraku-Mantey loses Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has failed in his bid to enter parliament.

Mark Okraku-Mantey lost the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in Ayensuano.

The deputy minister lost the primary to Ida Adwoa Asiedu, a businesswoman and second-time aspirant.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

