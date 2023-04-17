CEO of NEIP, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has shared an inspirational story detailing how he won best BECE student at Asante Akyem as a boy

23 years after that success, he was awarded as the best CEO for his hard work and excellent performance

He shared the BECE photo alongside the best CEO picture, and this has generated wild reactions on social media

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, politician and information technologist, has inspired many of his followers on social media with a snippet of his life story.

Sharing the piece on his personal Facebook handle, Kofi Ofosu, who is the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), revealed that he was awarded the best BECE student at Asante Akyem in 1996.

23 years later, the brilliant man's intelligence and hard work led him to become the Best Young CEO, an award he won for his performance at the Accra Digital Centre.

What Ghanaians are saying about Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's before and after photos

When he posted the two pictures taken 23 years apart, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's followers could not hide their reactions. Some of the comments there shared can be seen below:

Abdul Latif Suhuyini mentioned:

Boss Kofi Ofosu Nkansah You were born to succeed thus is even a stepping stone great opportunities still ahead.

Chi WO indicated:

Congratulations my independence hall room mate. Am proud of you my mate.

Nana Kwame stated:

You were born with it , congratulations to you wishing you all the best in life and many happy wonderful years to celebrate you. Opoofo lol

See the post below:

An old photo of Freezy Macbones as a mason in Ghana inspires many

In another captivating story, Seth Gyimah, a Ghanaian boxer also known as Freezy Macbones, elicited an emotional response from online users after sharing before and after pictures of his time in Ghana and his current situation in the UK.

The 33-year-old was featured in two photographs placed side by side in the Facebook post.

A young Freezy Macbones was pictured clutching a shovel and standing at a building site in the left image, which was taken in Ghana some time ago.

