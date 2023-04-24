John Dramani Mahama has said if Ghanaians give him the nod to become president again in 2024, he will revive the troubled Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Former president John Mahama has made a bold promise to revive the troubled Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) if he gets the nod to run the country again in 2024.

The former president and mostly-likely candidate to win the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential primary on May 13, 2023, told party delegates in Ashaiman that he will bring TOR back to life if he wins the presidency.

John Mahama (R) says the Tema Oil Refinery has not processed crude since the NDC left office. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of running down the refinery.

“Since [NDC] left office, TOR has never processed crude oil again. I remember before we left office, we sent to TOR the first batch of Ghanaian crude oil from our own oil fields for TOR to process," he said.

According to the former president, the crude oil sent to TOR at the time was not refined for many months until it was sold unrefined.

"I can assure you, when NDC comes back, TOR will stand on its feet again," he told an excited crowd of NDC delegates.

TOR's revival has been described by experts as a critical solution to the excessively high cost of fuel in the country. High fuel cost heightens inflation and makes the cost of living unbearable for Ghanaians.

