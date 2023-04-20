Former president John Mahama has criticised the Nana Akufo-Addo government for stressing the ordinary Ghanaian with excessive taxes

According to the man most likely to become the opposition NDC flagbearer for the 2024 election, the government is fixated on taxing to the extent that it is now taxing betting

John Mahama made the comments on April 19, 2023, when he addressed party supporters and delegates at the Trobu Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region

Former president John Dramani Mahama has slammed the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration for burdening Ghanaians with so many taxes.

He told opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during his campaign tour that although Akufo-Addo promised to move from taxation to production, he is doing exactly the opposite.

L-R: President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

His comments on April 19, 2023, follow Akufo-Addo's presidential assent to some three new revenue taxes into law.

"Prices at the various supermarkets have skyrocketed, the government has reneged on its promise of moving away from taxation to production to the extent that even betting is taxed, almost everything is taxed now,” Mahama told delegates in Trobu, as part of his tour in the Greater Accra Region.

John Mahama, who lost the presidency to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016, has already made a first attempt to return in 2020. Incumbent president Akufo-Addo was declared the winner in that presidential election by the Electoral Commission.

However, the NDC has always held that the polls were rigged.

Ghana passes three new taxes

Ghana's Parliament on late Friday, March 31, 2023, passed three new taxes that subsequently became law by presidential assent.

The three new taxes and one are as follows:

1. Income Tax Amendment Bill,

2. Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and

3. Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

The government hopes to make GH¢4 billion in additional revenue to shore up the country's dried-up coffers.

Some experts believe the new taxes are critical to the Akufo-Addo administration's request for a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Wontumi unknowingly admits Mahama will return in 2024

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the governing NPP's Chairman for the Ashanti Region branch of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has likened Mahama's quest to return as president to that coach Milovan Rajevach.

He said if Mahama returns his performance would be just like Milo, who returned in 2022 after 11 years to take up the job of managing the Black Stars.

For many, Antwi Boasiako has admitted that Mahama will return as president in 2024, but he will not perform well as president.

