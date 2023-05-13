The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's main opposition party, has gone to polls to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections.

The primaries, scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, will also see the party elect parliamentary candidates for 259 constituencies, with 16 constituencies suspended.

Images coming from the Ejura- Sekeydumase constituency has shown a parliamentary candidate, Juliana Kinang-Wassan, causing a stir at the election venue.

Juliana Kissang-Wassan sprayed money on delegates at the Ejura-Sekyedumase NDC primaries Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Kinang-Wissan sprays money at Ejura-Sekyedumase NDC primaries

Kinang-Wassan, one of the four people contesting the incumbent MP Muhammad Bawa Braimah, sprayed money on delegates.

The lady arrived in a convoy of vehicles with a procession of delegates trooping towards her. Coming out of the roof of the 4x4 vehicle she was riding in, she pulled wads of cedi notes and threw them into the crowd to their excitement.

Kombat Suuk Paul, Awal Asaad, and Mohammed Sisu Tamimu are the other contenders of Kinang-Wassan.

Ghanaians criticise Juliana Kissang-Wassan's money spraying at NDC primaries

The video has said reactions on social media with many criticising Juliana Kissang-Wassan's move as vote buying.

b_ryt_4eva said:

Now you people turn shatta wale lol

albabie_hairgrowth said:

See people that don’t like to work

haabib_gh said:

The constituency will pay for it

kwamezack_ said:

Isn’t this against the laws? Will she be arrested?

enkasagh's said:

She has to be disqualified

iamdelaliametefe said:

Same people who complained bitterly because the other party did same. I wish we Ghanaians can move on from these two parties NDC and NPP. We need a different party aside them.

Sam George called a thief and gets booed by delegates

Meanwhile, the parliamentary primary at Ningo Prampram was halted as supporters of Michael Tetey accused Sam George's camp of malpractices.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons belonging to Michael's team after they attempted to start chaos over the alleged malpractices.

At a point, some delegates booed Sam George when he arrived at the scene, creating confusion among delegates which led to a halt in the elections for over an hour.

