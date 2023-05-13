John Dumelo, the Ghanaian actor and politician contesting as a parliamentary aspirant for NDC at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has spoken

According to Dumelo, John Dramani Mahama will win the ultimate election and lead the party with at least 95%

He also indicated that the NDC is more united than it may be painted by naysayers, given the smoothness of the proceedings so far

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, a parliamentary aspirant for the NDC at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has asserted that the ex-president John Dramani Mahama will lead the party once again.

John Dumelo said this when he was interviewed right after casting his vote at the peaceful-looking polling centre where he spoke to JoyNews.

According to the young politician, he expects John Mahama to carry the day with 95% or even more, mainly because Dr Kwabena Duffour has pulled out of the race, giving the former president less competition.

John Dumelo dressed in white while casting his vote Photo credit: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

"In a democracy, you have contestants always pulling out at any time during the race. So I was not surprised by Kwabena Duffour's decision. There the former president will win hands down. I expect 95% or 96%" he said.

The actor turned politician also added that many naysayers expected the election not to hold peacefully because they thought the NDC was a divided party but that's not the case.

Dumelo's words got some reactions from social media users including the following:

Jeff Abraham indicated:

The incoming Agricultural minister coming 2025

Nana Owusu Isaac Azito stated:

Fighting for another v8

No More Shaking also commented:

Tears will flow at the end!!

Mahama shares GH¢40 T&T package to each of the over 300,000 delegates voting in NDC primaries

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama, who is contesting for the position of flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, has pledged to provide GH40 as T&T [transport] support for each of the more than 300,000 delegates for the May 13 primaries.

According to a press release from the Mahama campaign, the help is being given in order to express gratitude for the outpouring of support for Mahama, who is expected to easily win Saturday's presidential elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh