The NDC is holding its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023

The party will not hold parliamentary elections in 15 constituencies but will hold presidential elections in 275 constituencies

Dr Kwbena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants, has quit the presidential primaries of the NDC at the last hour, citing fears the elections will be credible

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have started in over 200 constituencies across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The holding of the primaries became certain after an injunction suit filed against the process was withdrawn on the morning of Friday, May 12, 2023.

According to the party, voting starts at 7 am and ends at 4 pm.

Parliamentary elections in 15 constituencies put on hold

The party said 15 constituencies have been barred from taking part in Saturday’s parliamentary primaries due to unresolved grievances.

The 15 constituencies include:

Akwatia Ayensuano Afram Plains South Lower West Akim Manhyia South Adansi Asokwa Mampong Ayawaso West Wuogon Odododiodoo Amenfi East Akontombra Tano North Gomoa Central Assin North Effutu

Meanwhile, on May 12, 2023, the Abuakwa North parliamentary election was also suspended after one Edgar Asamoah Boateng raised questions about the party's delegates' list, bringing the number of constituencies where parliamentary elections will not be held to 16.

The party says a new date will be set for the parliamentary elections in these after the issues have been resolved.

Over 300,000 delegates to vote nationwide

A total of 356,624 delegates will vote in the primaries on Saturday. The delegates comprise branch, constituency, regional and national executive, former national executive, sitting Members of Parliament, former MPs and government appointees.

Also, NDC-appointed Article 71 Office Holders, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives that served under the party’s government are all on the delegates list.

Presidential primaries to take place in 275 constituencies

Meanwhile, the presidential primary would be held in 275 constituencies across the country except for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, where both the presidential and parliamentary elections have been suspended.

The presidential primaries is now between John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu after Kwabena Duffuor pulled out of the race.

Duffuor quits presidential race at the last hour

He told journalists late Friday evening that his campaign has been sidelined in processes like the distribution of ballot papers to polling stations.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said he was committed to the party and the grassroots but expressed doubt in the party's preparedness to hold a free and fair election.

Pollster says Mahama must win by over 95% else party is in trouble

Also, Pollster Ben Ephson has said the margin of victory for the winner of the NDC's presidential primaries will be a crucial signal of the party's chances of winning the 2024 elections.

He said while it is very clear that John Mahama will win the NDC flagbearer race, he must do so with more than 95% of the votes cast on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Ben Ephson told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the NDC parliamentary primaries will turn up some surprises.

