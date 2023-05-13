Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to become the National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) presidential candidate in the 2024 General Elections.

Mahama has taken a commanding lead in the NDC presidential primary which was held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Early results trickling in after the close of polls at 4:00 pm, suggests a landslide from the former president.

John Mahama is cruising to victory Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Of all the results that have been released, none of Mahama's contenders is yet to garner 10% of votes in any constituency.

The collation of results on pro-NDC television station, Woezor TV, puts Mahama in a commanding lead with over 98% of votes from 157 constituencies.

Below is the coverage of Woezor TV's result collation:

Source: YEN.com.gh