NDC 2023 Primaries: Mahama Takes Commanding Lead, Kojo Bonsu Overtakes Kwabena Duffuor As 1st Results Come In
Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to become the National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) presidential candidate in the 2024 General Elections.
Mahama has taken a commanding lead in the NDC presidential primary which was held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Early results trickling in after the close of polls at 4:00 pm, suggests a landslide from the former president.
Of all the results that have been released, none of Mahama's contenders is yet to garner 10% of votes in any constituency.
The collation of results on pro-NDC television station, Woezor TV, puts Mahama in a commanding lead with over 98% of votes from 157 constituencies.
Below is the coverage of Woezor TV's result collation:
Source: YEN.com.gh