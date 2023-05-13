Dr Kwbena Duffuor has quit the presidential primaries of the NDC at the last hour, citing fears the elections will be credible

He told journalists late Friday evening that his campaign has been sidelined in processes like the distribution of ballot papers to polling stations

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said he was committed to the party and the grassroots but expressed doubt in the party's preparedness to hold a free and fair election

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has pulled out of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential race, citing dissatisfaction with the processes for Saturday's elections.

The businessman and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana held a late evening press conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, to announce the surprise decision to quit the crucial presidential race.

"Taking part in such an event will be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash," he told journalists.

Duffuor fears presidential primaries will be marred by irregularities

He explained that the elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023, will not be smooth and will be dotted with irregularities because the party does not seem ready to hold a free and fair election.

"The party has begun distributing the ballot papers...without our involvement. I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and grassroots, however my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair elections is evident for all of us to see," he added.

Duffuor knows he will be defeated in the primaries - Kwaku Kobeah

Meanwhile, Kwaku Kobeah, a presidential aspirant who also withdrew from the race, has said an injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor against the primaries was in bad faith.

He said Dr Duffuor filed the writ because he knows he will be defeated in the presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.

Kwaku Kobeah says John Mahama is the best presidential candidate for the NDC in the next general elections.

Duffuor will be punished by NDC delegates for injunction suit

