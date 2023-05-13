John Mahama is supporting party delegates across the country with money to help them commute from their homes to voting centres

The Mahama campaign has disclosed in a statement that it will be providing GH¢40 to each of the over 300, 000 delegates

The campaign said supporting the delegates to travel to the voting centres will help ensure a high voter turnout

National Democratic Congress flagbearer aspirant John Dramani Mahama has promised to give each of the over 300,000 delegates GH¢40 as T&T [transportation] support for the May 13 primaries.

In a press statement, the Mahama campaign said the support is to show gratitude for the outpouring of love for Mahama, who is tipped to win Saturday's presidential elections by a landslide.

"There most be no discrimination in the disbursement of the GH¢40 per delegate T&T money," Mahama's campaign manager Prof Joshua Professor Alabi is quoted in a statement.

Supporting delegates to travel will ensure high voter-turn out

The Mahama campaign explained that it is supporting the delegates because it will facilitate the election process.

The statement said in this period of economic difficulties such support will help the delegates travel to polling centres easily to boost voter turnout.

"The campaign believes supporting the delegates to travel to the centres will help ensure a high voter turn-out as every voter will be empowered to vote and return home without financial impediments in these difficult economic times," the statement said.

Donation is consistent with Mahama's support for the party

The statement further clarified that the GH¢40 is also to support the party's efforts to organise successful presidential and parliamentary primaries.

"This donation is consistent with Mr Mahama's continuous support for the party over the years," the Mahama campaign stressed.

Parliamentary elections at 15 constituencies put on hold

The NDC is holding its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The party will not hold parliamentary elections in 15 constituencies but will hold presidential elections in 275 constituencies.

Dr Kwbena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants, has quit the presidential primaries of the NDC at the last hour, citing fears the elections will be credible.

This leaves the contest between former president John Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

