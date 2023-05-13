29-year-old University of Ghana graduate, Edem Agbana, has emerged as the parliamentary candidate for Ketu North

The constituency is one of the strongholds of the NDC, which makes it safe to say Edem can easily be the next MP of the area

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the declaration of the result at the hotly contested area

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Edem Agbana, a 29-year-old youth leader who is a former University of Ghana SRC President, has emerged as the parliamentary candidate for the Ketu North constituency.

The young man won against seven other aspirants in the hotly contested race and ended up winning with a single vote in the NDC primaries.

In a live update by TV3 Ghana monitored by YEN.com.gh, it is revealed that Edem got 360 votes while his closest contender in the person of Don Emmanuel Agbanyo, had 359.

Edem Agbana looking all happy Photo credit: @agbanaeric

Source: Facebook

The youth, in particular, are jubilant to know that one of their own is likely going represent them in parliament, given that the Ketu North is a stronghold of the NDC and anyone who represented the party usually wins the seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a Facebook post, Edem corroborated the victory, when he posted:

"God is the lifter of men".

Loads of congratulatory messages greeted this from many of his followers, who were keenly monitoring the election and his timeline for results. Check out the comments below:

Ahiadzo Robert Marasky said:

The only thing that God cannot do is that he cannot stop being God

Shikar Gadasu stated:

Congratulations aaawwwnnnn you’ve fought a good fight

Steve Kubate Salifu ChartPr mentioned:

God is truly the lifter of men. Congratulations bro Edem Agbana

Who is Edem Agbana?

Edem is a founding member of the United Volunteers Network, a group dedicated to ensuring that rural children in Ghana have access to high-quality education. He has been named among Ghana's top 60 up-and-coming young leaders.

Sam George retains his title to contest for the 2024 Ningo Prampram MP Position

Meanwhile, Ghanaian politician and member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Honourable Sam George, has won his title as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP candidate for the coming elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh