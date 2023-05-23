Provisional results from the Kumawu by-election put the NPP candidate in a resounding lead

The governing NPP's Ernest Yaw Anim has secured over 13,000 votes after results from 64 out of the total 75 polling stations were counted

His closest contender, NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa, got about 3,000 votes after results from 64 polling stations were declared provisionally

Results trickling in from the keenly contested by-elections in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region show the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, is in the lead to win the seat.

Provisional results from 64 out of the total 75 polling stations in the constituency show Anim has garnered 13,445 votes while his closest contender, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa, has obtained a meagre 2,955 votes.

The constituency is an NPP stronghold that has been electing MPs on the ticket of the NPP since 1996.

NPP supporters in Kumawu in jubilant mood before final results

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh suggest that before the final results are declared by the Electoral Commission, supporters of the NPP were on the streets jubilating about a possible victory.

"There were pockets of disagreements, while turnout was a bit low, according to Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, who says however, that the polls were generally peaceful," reports Joy News.

Kwaku Duah was tipped to win Kumawu

Kwaku Duah, one of the two independent candidates with a dove as his symbol, was once a popular member of the NPP but decided to run as an independent candidate in 2020 after some grievances.

In his 2020 parliamentary contest for Kumawu, Kwaku Duah (with the dove) came second, losing narrowly to the NPP candidate whose demise necessitated the by-election.

In this contest, provisional results show he could place third.

Kumawu candidates wrestle for vacant seat for an edge in Parliament

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the crucial by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, would be keenly contested by the NDC, NPP and two other candidates who are standing independently.

The seat became vacant following the death of Philip Basoah, an NPP Member of Parliament.

The contest, political pundits predicted would be between the NPP and Kwaku Duah, the independent candidate with a dove as his symbol.

Meanwhile, the NDC was also hoping that voters in the NPP stronghold would vote against the NPP candidate because of allegations of neglect by the government since winning the polls in 2020.

