NDC polling station agents in the Kumawu by-election are agitating over allegations that some pink sheets being used in the crucial polls are pre-signed

Some reports say NDC polling agents were forced to sign the pink sheets, which are used to record votes obtained by candidates typically after the close of polls

Meanwhile, reports say the Electoral Commission officers have since changed the pink sheets following the stir the pre-signed pink sheets caused

Some polling station agents of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have alleged that some pink sheets being used for the by-election in Kumawu have already been signed.

Typically, pink sheets, which record the official votes obtained by candidates at a polling station, are signed by polling station agents after voting ends, not when voting is still underway.

A pre-signed sheet at a polling station in Kumawu (L) and an old photo showing EC officers dismantling the polling stations after the end of voting. Source: Facebook/@ndctelevision, Getty Images.

However, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as voting is ongoing in the by-election taking place in the Ashanti Region constituency, an executive of the NDC Nurudeen Hamidan, told the media that some pink sheets that are being used at voting centres are pre-signed.

Stern warning to NDC polling agents against pre-signed pink sheets

Hamidan said on Citi News that all party agents must not sign pink sheets until voting officially ends at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the already signed pink sheet has since been changed by officials of the Electoral Commission, reports Citi News.

The NDC has also changed some of its polling agents at some polling stations as an added security measure against possible rigging.

NDC, NPP and 2 Independent Candidates wrestle for vacant Kumawu seat

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the crucial by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, will be keenly contested by the NDC, NPP and two other candidates who are standing independently.

The seat became vacant following the death of Philip Basoah, an NPP Member of Parliament.

But the contest, according to pundits is between the NPP and Kwaku Duah, the independent candidate with a dove as his symbol.

Meanwhile, the NDC is also hoping that voters in the NPP stronghold would vote out the NPP candidate because of allegations of neglect by the government since winning the polls.

