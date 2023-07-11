Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed the flagbearer bid of Dr Bawumia Bawumia

The experienced politician explained that among all the candidates, Bawumia stands tall in terms of competence and experience

The minister for parliamentary affairs made the comments on July 10, 2023, during an interview with 3 News

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has taken a bold step by endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

According to the MP for Suame, Bawumia is the most competent candidate among all the other nine candidates vying for the top position.

He, however, clarified that the other candidates were competent but said Bawumia towers above them.

He made the bold declaration when he spoke to 3 News on Monday, July 10, 2023.

"In the field of competent people, you’ll still have one person emerge as super competent. I’m looking at the experience of Dr Bawumia. I’m looking at his loyalty to the party. I’m looking at his focus. I’m looking at his vision. I’m looking at his temperament. I’m looking at his humility amongst the group," he declared.

He explained Bawumia's competence, loyalty and vision, among others is the reason he has declared support for his campaign.

It's Bawumia's turn to take over the NPP mantle of leadership

The experienced politician and minister for parliamentary affairs further stated that it is Bawumia's turn to take up the leadership of the governing party.

“In 2008, when former President Kufour was exiting, there were a lot of stories like now being told that the system was supporting Alan Kyeremanten but did it go well for him, it didn’t because it was Akufo-Addo’s season," he was categorical.

Below is a list of all the 10 candidates vying for the flagbearer position:

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Former trade minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Former agric minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto; Former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko; Former railway development minister, Joe Ghartey; Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; Former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Energy expert, Kojo Poku.

Bawumia says he sacrificed his political career for NPP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Bawumia has justified his desire to lead the NPP in 2024, citing his contribution to the party during the 2012 Election Petition.

The vice president said while others were giving excuses why they could not mount the Supreme Court witness box, he gladly did the needful.

The vice president, who is in the NPP flagbearer race with nine others, told party delegates in Suame recently that he sacrificed his political career for the party.

Former CJ worried about dangers of propaganda ahead of 2024 elections

Also, a former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, has warned of the dangers of misinformation ahead of the 2024 elections.

The former Chief Justice suggested that developmental issues needed to be the focus of election discourse.

Justice Wood stressed that lies and propaganda negatively affect individuals in society.

