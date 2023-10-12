The Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has not filed nomination forms to contest for Parliament again

Three aspirants are seeking to represent Odododiodio in Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress

The NDC elections committee in the Odododiodio Constituency has urged all supporters to keep calm heads

The Odododiodio MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, will not seek to re-enter Parliament in the 2024 election.

Three aspirants seek to replace Vanderpuye, who has been in Parliament since 2013.

The three have filed their nomination forms to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries on October 31, 2023.

The NDC Elections Committee Chairman in the Odododiodio, Nii Adjebu Lamptey, has advised party supporters in the constituency to be measured during the campaign season.

Vanderpuye was elected MP during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye arrested

YEN.com.gh previously reported in 2020 that a court in Accra charged five members of the NDC with conspiracy to commit murder over the death of two people in the Odododiodio constituency during electoral violence.

Vanderpuye was also arrested briefly over the incident in the constituency and released.

In another YEN.com.gh report, the immediate ex-chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Asante, warned the NDC it won’t be allowed to jeopardise the country's peace amid the political tensions.

The party, he said, must cease from inciting supporters onto the streets and follow the laid down legal channels to resolve electoral disputes.

A Plus to run for Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Kwame Obeng Asare, also known as A Plus, plans to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat.

A Plus also said he will contest that parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

The former musician added that he expects to be the only independent candidate in Parliament after the next election.

Source: YEN.com.gh