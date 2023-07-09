Business owner Emilia Nunoo and her husband hosted a plush party to mark her birthday on Saturday, July 8

Actress Fella attended the lavish occasion where singer Bukom Banku thrilled guests with performances

People have reacted to the video showing the businesswoman and her much older husband at the birthday bash

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Business founder and entrepreneur Emilia Nunoo and her husband hosted a lavish party to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, July 8.

The chief executive officer of Ems_events_gh was spotted with her much older husband at the plush event, where actress Fella Makafui graced the occasion.

Businesswoman Emilia throws a party to celebrate her birthday. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku performs at Emilia's birthday party

Singer Bukom Banku, real name Braimah Isaac Kamoko, performed at the birthday party of Emilia Nunoo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The moment the businesswoman, her husband, and some guests cut her massive hanging birthday cake was filmed.

The Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa posted some beautiful moments from the event on Instagram, where netizens shared comments.

Watch some of the videos below:

Comments under the video of Emilia and her husband

People raised concerns about the man looking older than Emilia.

Officerkubi asked:

Father or Husband?

Efya_glonany said:

This is how ladies of today want cooked man they won’t suffer with a man da well I don’t blame my ladies u will suffer with a man and later go in for someone else.

Ama_yannfitjerseys said:

Ehu o. Ei.

Empress_adepa16 commented:

I’m just here to read the comments.

Kwesiernestofficial asked:

Asemoooooo, what can we say, the generation of grandfathers in action?

Biegnner posted:

Youngmen of today will date u kakra nd wen u dnt want to do it again, they will kill you. Meanwhile they don’t have anyfin too ooo, so if dis older Men will pamper us and give us peace of mind, why not, u dnt live live trying to impress anyone. It’s better to cry in Abrokyire than cry in Ghana.

Konamah said:

They are taking the gerrss awaaaaayyy!

Afia_nyamekye stated:

Do what makes you happy .

Singer Nana Frema marries

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer/actress Nana Frema Koranteng tied the knot with her sweetheart Fiifi in an elegant traditional wedding attended by their families and loved ones.

The couple sealed their love at the ceremony in Taifa in Accra on Saturday, July 8. Blogger Zionfelix attended the private wedding and posted a video highlighting some beautiful moments.

Groom breaks down in tears

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the emotional moment a man bursts into tears of joy while watching his bride walk down the aisle has garnered some attention and feeling online.

The 16-second footage was posted to Twitter by @SargasMedia on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The clip shows the groom waiting for the bride during their wedding to begin the ceremony to seal their love. He then experiences a meltdown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh