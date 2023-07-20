Former NPP executive Bugri Naabu has disclosed that his aide and receptionist have been arrested by national security operatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The former Northern Region Chairman of the governing party told Oyerepa TV that personnel from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Thursday, July 20, 2023, while coming to work.

Bugri Naabu is a former NPP Northern Region Chairman. Source: Facebook/@National Association of Bloggers

Source: Facebook

According to him, the arrest is in connection with the viral leaked audio in which some voices are heard plotting the overthrow of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

"I’ve just been informed that they are both now at the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction," he told Oyerepa TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Leaked Dampare audio causes a stir

In the secret audio recording, the voices of about three people, one being a top police officer said to be loyal to the NPP, can be heard plotting to remove the IGP Dr Dampare ahead of the 2024 elections.

The voices expressed frustration over the IGP’s alleged reluctance to use the police to do the bidding of the governing NPP.

They also raised concerns about his leadership style and rumoured association with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It is not clear who recorded the audio and leaked it but the contents sparked a furore on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh