The Speaker of Parliament has ordered a probe into claims there is a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police

A seven-member committee has been tasked to look into the allegations contained in a leaked tape

The Majority and Minority in Parliament are expected to submit names of prospective members of the committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has ordered a probe into the leaked tapes containing alleged plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, ahead of the 2024 elections.

The committee will consist of six members of Parliament and a technical expert to support their work, according to media reports.

Alban Bagbin (L) and George Akuffo Dampare (R)

Source: Facebook

The setting up of the committee was in response to a call by the National Democratic Congress caucus of Parliament.

The caucus wants to establish the authenticity and credibility of the leaked tape.

The names of the six members of the committee will be disclosed within a week, per directions from Bagbin.

The Minority and Majority in Parliament will provide three legislators each.

The government has refuted allegations of a plot to oust the IGP with interior minister, Ambrose Dery, saying the claims were baseless and unfounded.

Details of first leak

There have been two leaks concerning an alleged plot to oust the IGP.

YEN.com.gh reported that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

A 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

This officer is believed to be a Commissioner of Police and was identified as Mensah.

He argued that Dampare was a threat to the NPP winning the 2024 election.

Details of second leak

The second purported leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

GhanaWeb published a screenshot from the purported leaked video of the alleged plot.

According to its report, a superintendent of Police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

