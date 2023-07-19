Award-winning rapper Black Sherif has dropped a new tweet amid reports that he has been arrested by the police.

Rumours went flying on social media on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the rapper had been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The rumours started after Instagram blogger @ghhyper1 made a post announcing the supposed arrest of the 2023 VGMA Artiste Of The Year with a promise to bring further updates.

Black Sherif has tweeted after reports of his being arrested went viral

Many hours later, there has not been any update from the blogger with the rapper also coming on social media.

The 21-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to promote his latest music video, Oh Paradise, which comes off his maiden album The Villain I Never Was.

Black Sherif released the video of the song which talks about how he lost his first love in senior high school during a disease outbreak at Kumasi Academy a few weeks ago.

As if to debunk the rumours, tweet a short clip from the music video

