A video of NPP's Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson of the NDC eating together is creating a stir online

Before the two were spotted sharing the meal together, they had engaged in a heated debate in Parliament over the 2023 mid-year budget review

For some people who commented on the video, it shows that Ghana's politics has matured but others disagreed

A video of deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson sharing a meal together shortly after heated exchanges between them in Parliament has stoked controversy online.

While some see the video of the two together as a sign of maturity in Ghanaian politics, others think otherwise. The amateur video was taken on Dr Forson's birthday on August 5, 2023.

Before the video was taken, Afenyo-Markin and Forson clashed in Parliament during debates on the 2023 mid-year budget presented to the house by the finance minister on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The two disagreed, for instance, on the finance minister's claim that the economy was on a path to recovery, among others.

In the video, Afenyo-Markin is heard saying that he was more appealing than his colleague from the NDC side of Parliament.

"I am saying to the birthday boy that I am more handsome than him. He should debate it,” he said.

In response, Ato Forson remarked:

"We are brothers, regardless of the political differences."

Mixed reactions greet video of Ato Forson and Afenyo-Marking together

On social media, reactions to the video have been mixed.

Suspended member of the NDC Samuel Koku Anyidoho said while there is nothing wrong with the video, he finds it curious when people criticise him for his closeness to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Nothing wrong with 2 MPs having a meal but when I get insulted for begging President Akufo-Addo to build Asomdwe Park, & they call me a traitor, then this video exposes who the real traitors are. Hypocrites & parasites. So he was having a birthday treat huh? God is watching," he tweeted.

@MPKwarteng_ also thought the video proves that in politics there are no permanent enemies, but permanent interests.

@sonnichristus tweeted that the video demonstrates the beauty of Ghanaian politics.

Bank of Ghana accused of illegally writing off government debt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the Minority in Parliament has disclosed that the central bank of Ghana has illegally written off government debt to the tune of GH¢48.4 billion.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson told Parliament on Thursday, August 3, 2023, that MPs must approve such a move first.

The Minority Leader made the comments when he rose to take part in debates on the 2023 mid-year budget review presented by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta on July 31, 2023.

