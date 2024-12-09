Burkina Faso's military leader has acknowledged John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's president-elect after the 2024 elections

His message comes after Mahama's biggest contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, conceded

The military leader says he eyes a stronger partnership between Burkina Faso and its sister republic

The leader of Burkina Faso's ruling junta, Ibrahim Traoré, has congratulated John Dramani Mahama on becoming Ghana's president-elect after the 2024 general elections.

Ghana's Electoral Commission is set to announce the verdict in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

This comes after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, Mahama's strongest contender, conceded on Sunday, describing the NDC's win as decisive.

On social media, Ibrahim Traoré wrote,

"I extend my warmest congratulations to President John Dramani MAHAMA, for his resounding victory in the presidential election, this Saturday, December 7, 2024. I express the hope that his mandate as the head of the sister Republic of Ghana will see the strengthening of the age-old relations of good neighborliness between our two countries and that together we will build a stronger and better integrated sub-regional space for the happiness of our peoples."

See Ibrahim Traoré's post published on December 9 below.

