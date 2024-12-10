Mahama Names Transition Team After 2024 Election Victory
- John Mahama has appointed members to his Transition Team following his historic 2024 election victory
- The set up of the Transition Team is in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845)
- Former speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has been nominated to serve on the Transitional Advisory Council
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghana's president-elect, John Mahama, has appointed members to his Transition Team following his 2024 election victory.
The team will oversee the seamless transfer of power from the Akufo-Addo administration.
These team appointments are in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).
A National Democratic Congress statement noted that the team comprised experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.
In addition to these appointments, former speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has been nominated to serve on the Transitional Advisory Council.
The members of Mahama's transition team are:
1. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson
2. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member
3. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member
4. Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team
5. Dr. Valerie Sawyer - Member
6. Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member
7. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson - Member
8. Mahama Ayariga - Member
9. Goosie Tanoh - Member
10. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Member
Mahama's historic election win
The Electoral Commission declared the National Democratic Congress candidate the winner of the general election after he polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% after results from 167 constituencies.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded the election less than 24 hours after polls closed, got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.
Mahama's win made him the first former president in Ghana to win an election to become president again.
The NDC has also taken control of Parliament with an overwhelming majority.
Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana
During his victory acceptance speech on Monday, December 9, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama urged Ghanaians to prepare for a challenging recovery.
He stressed that the task ahead to restore the economy was daunting and needed the collective effort of Ghanaians.
According to the president-elect, Ghana was currently in an abyss created by the Akufo-Addo administration.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.