John Mahama has appointed members to his Transition Team following his historic 2024 election victory

The set up of the Transition Team is in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845)

Former speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has been nominated to serve on the Transitional Advisory Council

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana's president-elect, John Mahama, has appointed members to his Transition Team following his 2024 election victory.

The team will oversee the seamless transfer of power from the Akufo-Addo administration.

John Mahama's transition team is ready for the take over from Akufo-Addo is ready, Source: Joh Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

These team appointments are in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

A National Democratic Congress statement noted that the team comprised experienced individuals drawn from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration.

In addition to these appointments, former speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has been nominated to serve on the Transitional Advisory Council.

The members of Mahama's transition team are:

1. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson

2. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member

3. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member

4. Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team

5. Dr. Valerie Sawyer - Member

6. Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member

7. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson - Member

8. Mahama Ayariga - Member

9. Goosie Tanoh - Member

10. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Member

Mahama's historic election win

The Electoral Commission declared the National Democratic Congress candidate the winner of the general election after he polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% after results from 167 constituencies.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded the election less than 24 hours after polls closed, got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Mahama's win made him the first former president in Ghana to win an election to become president again.

The NDC has also taken control of Parliament with an overwhelming majority.

Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana

During his victory acceptance speech on Monday, December 9, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama urged Ghanaians to prepare for a challenging recovery.

He stressed that the task ahead to restore the economy was daunting and needed the collective effort of Ghanaians.

According to the president-elect, Ghana was currently in an abyss created by the Akufo-Addo administration.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh