On July 23, 2023, thirteen Ghanaians left Accra for London on a 10.000km road trip through several African and European countries

By the time they reached London, several Ghanaians were waiting to welcome them and share in the historic moment

YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts you should know about the historic travel and the people who went on the journey

Thirteen Ghanaians have got social media buzzing after they travelled by road for 10,000km from Accra to London in 16 days.

The people left Ghana on July 23, 2023, and arrived in London for a warm welcome on August 6. 2023.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts you should know about the history makers.

The Wanderlust Ghana, 13 Ghanaians drive from Accra to London Photo credit: Richard Anim Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The idea came to drive from Accra to London came up in 2018

One of the participants, Kwabena Peprah, in his Facebook post, said that they started thinking about this in 2018.

"The only thing I remember is that around 2018, this idea was birthed...It was just an idea, and I kept talking about it and inviting all my friends to come along. There are those like Kow who rubbished the idea outright, and then around 2019, I mentioned it to Kwadwo Saka. He jumped immediately and said, “Why not? Let’s go”. We began preparing for a summer 2020 trip.

In an interview on TV3, one of the people who were on the road trip, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, corroborated the story saying that Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah were the originators of the idea.

Family and friends

Those who made the trip are either related by blood or by choice. Richard and Kwabena for instance, have been close friends for so long. There are also the Peprah brothers. The Ayirebi brothers (Kojo and Kwabena) and their brother-in-law Cyprian Ed. There is also Franklin and his son Quincy Peters.

Kwadwo Saka is a good friend to most of the above-mentioned names as well.

13 people started the journey

There were thirteen people when they started the journey in Accra. Twelve men and one woman who is a mechanic.

By the time they got to London, there were nine people left. Nana Afua Serwa and Richard returned to Accra in Morocco, while to others left them in Europe because they had to return to work or did not have visas to enter the UK.

The powerful cars used

They used six cars in all. They drove in two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Ford Raptor, a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Lexus RX350.

Out of the six, four cars made it to London. The cars that made it are the two Toyota Land Cruisers, Ford Raptor and Lexus RX350.

Many Ghanaians have asked them to bring the cars back to be preserved in a museum.

Wanderlust raises funds for EduSports

In a BBC interview, Kwabena Peprah said that they are raising funds to help underpriviledged communities through EduSports.

"But most importantly, we knew we would get some traction with the media and we'd use it to raise funds to help underserved communities in our country through EduSpots, which is a philanthropy organisation which creates educational hotspots for schools in deprived areas."

Saka said his real estate company, Saka Homes, and that of the Peprahs; The Blay, will contribute some money on the proceeds they make from selling some homes they have put up. Others on the historic road trip will also contribute towards it. They also expect that people all over the world are also encouraged to contribute to the cause

Next stop

Their next stop may be a drive to Cape Town in South Africa. Cyprian indicated that it was in the pipeline.

Source: YEN.com.gh