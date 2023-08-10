The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is disappointed in President Akufo-Addo's response to the coup in Niger

The opposition party said there needed to be a bipartisan approach to settling on Ghana's response to the issue

The NDC said it expected President Akufo-Addo to subject the issue to Ghana's Parliament for debate

The NDC has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo over his handling of the political crisis in Niger.

The opposition party said the issue should be tabled before legislators in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo is the immediate past chair of ECOWAS. Source: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo

In a statement, the NDC said Ghana’s response to the Niger coup, which took place on July 26, 2023, was a sensitive issue that required bipartisan input.

“President Akufo-Addo should not be out there purporting to be lecturing other countries on democracy when he consistently fails to use constitutional and democratic channels to arrive at the Ghanaian position on crucial matters of this nature,” the NDC said.

“The NDC is most disappointed in the conduct of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to subject this all important matter to the Ghanaian Parliament for debate through which he could have secured a legitimate democratic mandate from representatives of the Ghanaian people on what is in the best interest of the country.”

The NDC said diplomacy was the best tool to address the crisis in Niger.

It further said an ECOWAS military intervention without exhausting diplomatic options would worsen the crisis.

“The unfolding situation in Niger requires cool heads, strategic rapprochement and a diplomatic approach which places the wishes of the people of Niger at the centre of an amicable resolution.”

Akufo-Addo condemns coups

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West Africa sub-region shortly after the Niger coup.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, the President said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the sub-region.

Akufo-Addo said fighting unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the region would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

Warning against ECOWAS intervention

YEN.com.gh also reported that ECOWAS was warned against foreign military intervention in Niger by the military leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The juntas said they were behind General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who toppled President Mohamed Bazoum's government in Niger.

The allied forces of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger warned ECOWAS that any attempt to carry out its threat would be a declaration of war.

