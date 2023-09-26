Global InfoAnalytics has said Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run as an independent candidate will ruin the New Patriotic Party in 2024

The Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, told YEN.com.gh that the NPP flagbearer would lose votes to Kyerematen

Dankwah said Kyerematen would not be a threat to the National Democratic Congress flagbearer in the 2024 election

The Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has said Alan Kyerematen’s decision to run for president as an independent candidate has killed the chances of New Patriotic Party in the next presidential election.

In response to a question from YEN.com.gh, Dankwah said Kyerematen’s latest political move was the “final nail in the NPP’s coffin ahead of the election.”

Vice President Mahamudu (L) is expected to be the New Patriotic Party flagbearer. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Source: Facebook

"...we believe that his entry into the race as an independent will be to more damage to the NPP than the NDC."

"If Alan is able to drag the NPP down by even 14 percent, that is significant… if you are losing another 10 percent or 15 percent from your block going to Alan, there is no coming back," Dankwah said.

Mahama safe from Alan in 2024

Dankwah, however, said the National Democratic Congress Flagbearer, John Mahama, remained on solid ground ahead of the 2024 election.

This is despite voters sympathetic to the NDC.

“We have seen the kind of number he gets from floating voters and what Maham gets, and we don’t expect those numbers to be excessively different from what we have.”

“We have also seen that NDC is quite united in the sense that it doesn’t matter who Mahama is facing. The NDC will vote for Mahama at a rate of 92 to 95 percent,” Dankwah said.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the NPP refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26, 2023 Super Delegates Congress.

The party said it did not favour any flagbearer race aspirant, as Kyeremanten alleged.

The NPP also noted unhappiness about Kyeremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

Owusu Bempah makes prophecy on NPP unity

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said the governing NPP faces catastrophic division unless something is done to avert it.

The preacher told his church members that God had revealed the imminent division within the NPP to him.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, he explained that God directed him to make the prophecy public.

