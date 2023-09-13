The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its balloting process for the final four flagbearer hopefuls

Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, will occupy the first slot on the ballot paper

The NPP will hold its national delegates conference on November 4, 2023 to elect a new flagbearer

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the delegates conference on November 4, 2023.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong picked the first position on the ballot, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia picked the second slot, former agriculture minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto picked the third slot while former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimo picked the fourth slot.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto (L), Mahamudu Bawumia (C) and Kennedy Agyapong (R). Source: Facebook/@Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/@Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong

The balloting occurred on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Accra.

The party’s national election committee conducted it. The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

There are four candidates instead of five because one of the leading aspirants, Alan Kyerematen, dropped out of the race because he was concerned with the fairness of the process.

YEN.com.gh also reported misgivings from the camp of Agyapong after the previous electoral process.

His polling agents spoke of threats and intimidation during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

The three polling agents spoke during a press conference organised by Agyapong's campaign on Monday, August 28, 2023.

It was suggested that they were attacked by people linked to Vice President Bawumia.

Results from Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the Special Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%. Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions.

Former trades minister Kyerematen came third with 95 votes and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

But Agyarko also dropped out of the race after crying foul.

